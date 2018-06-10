Reds' Adam Duvall: Stationed on bench Sunday

Duvall is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Duvall will find himself on the bench for the third time in the past five games as the Reds close out their weekend series against Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals. Duvall is hitting .238 with a 1:7 BB:K rate in 21 June at-bats and will give way to Jesse Winker in left field in the series finale.

