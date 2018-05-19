Reds' Adam Duvall: Stationed on bench
Duvall is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Duvall will retreat to the bench following six straight starts, going 7-for-20 with three home runs and seven RBI during that span. In his place, Jesse Winker will man left field and bat atop the Reds' order. Expect to see Duvall back in the lineup for Game 2.
