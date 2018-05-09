Reds' Adam Duvall: Takes seat Wednesday

Duvall is out of the Wednesday's lineup against the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Duvall will spend the afternoon on the bench after starting the opening two contests of this three-game set. Jesse Winker will take his place in left field and bat atop the Reds' order.

