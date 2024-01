Sanchez agreed to a $2.7 million deal with the Reds on Monday, MLB.com reports.

A consensus top-10 prospect in the class, Sanchez is a well-rounded outfielder from the Dominican Republic. He is currently hit-over-power, with a sweet left-handed swing that is geared for contact. However, as he fills out his wiry frame, he could access 20-homer pop to go with plus speed.