Almora went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.

The Reds gave up a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning Sunday, but Almora brought the team closer in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run homer. The 28-year-old has drawn four consecutive starts, and he went 7-for-16 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and four runs during that time.