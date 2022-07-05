Almora is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

With Tyler Naquin (quadriceps) returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and batting cleanup, Almora's time as the Reds' primary right fielder could be coming to an end. According to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, manager David Bell said that the Reds will take a "day-by-day" approach to center field now that Naquin is back in the mix, which suggests that Almora may be primarily competing with Nick Senzel for playing time rather than Naquin or left fielder Tommy Pham. Almora enjoyed a hot first month with the Reds following his May 4 promotion from Triple-A Louisville, but he's delivered a paltry .158/.179/.184 batting line over his last 10 games.