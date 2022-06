Almora was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder after leaving Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports

Almora went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday prior to exiting the game at the end of the fifth inning. However, his injury doesn't seem to be a significant concern. The 28-year-old will test the issue prior to Friday's series opener, and he's considered day-to-day.