Almora will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Brewers.

With four starts in the Reds' last five games, Almora appears to have settled in as the team's primary center fielder while Nick Senzel (illness) remains on the COVID-19-related injured list. Almora has done well in his limited action with the big club to date, going 4-for-12 with a double, a stolen base and two runs.