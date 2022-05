Almora will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Almora, who went 5-for-12 with a double, four RBI and three runs across the Reds' last three games, will make his fourth straight start Sunday, with all of them coming in left field. Every left fielder Tommy Pham (suspension) is eligible to return to the lineup in the Reds' next game Tuesday in Boston, so Almora is expected to move into a fourth-outfielder role later this week.