Almora will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Almora will stick in the lineup for the sixth game in a row after he went 5-for-17 with three doubles, two walks, a stolen base, three runs and three RBI over the previous five contests. He's largely benefited from the Reds encountering a heavy stretch of left-handed pitching, but Almora could lose time against right-handed pitching to either Jake Fraley or Aristides Aquino moving forward. Almora will get the nod over Aquino against righty Corbin Burnes on Sunday, however.