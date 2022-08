Almora will start in center field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

With Nick Senzel (hamstring) sidelined again Tuesday, Almora will draw his third straight start in the outfield and his second in a row in center. Assuming Senzel's hamstring issue isn't anything that results in him landing on the injured list, Almora will likely move back into a fourth-outfielder role within the next few days.