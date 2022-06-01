Almora will start in left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he's getting the start at Tommy Pham's (calf) normal spot in left field, Almora may be in store for a full-time role in right field moving forward after the Reds placed Tyler Naquin (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. While either Naquin or Pham sat out each of the last five games, Almora started every time and went an impressive 9-for-20 with a home run, seven RBI and four runs. Manager David Bell said he expects Pham to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, but Almora has performed well enough of late to receive the first chance to replace Naquin ahead of Aristides Aquino and T.J. Friedl.