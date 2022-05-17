Almora is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

While Tyler Naquin received two turns as the Reds' designated hitter and while TJ Friedl sat out Sunday's 1-0 loss, Almora picked up starts in center field in each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series in Pittsburgh. Both Naquin and Friedl are back in the outfield Tuesday and Tyler Stephenson (head) and Kyle Farmer (general soreness) are healed from their minor injuries coming out of Monday's off day, so Almora is expected to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward. He'll likely lose his spot on the 26-man active roster whenever Nick Senzel (illness) is ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list.