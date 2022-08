Almora is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Almora finds himself on the bench versus a right-handed pitcher (Carlos Carrasco) for the second game in a row. The righty-hitting Almora looks as though he'll settle in as a fourth outfielder for the Reds behind Nick Senzel, Jake Fraley and Aristides Aquino, with most of Almora's starting opportunities likely to come against left-handed pitching moving forward.