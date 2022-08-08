Almora is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Almora will take a seat after going 5-for-19 with three doubles, four walks, a stolen base, three RBI and three runs while starting each of the Reds' first six games of August. Though the righty-hitting Almora should be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching, it's less certain if he'll be able to play regularly against right-handers over the final two months of the season. Jake Fraley and Aristides Aquino will man the two corner-outfield spots Monday against Mets righty Chris Bassitt.