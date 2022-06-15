Almora (hip) will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Almora was initially excluded from the lineup after manager David Bell noted that the 28-year-old was dealing with hip tightness, but the Reds evidently saw enough progress from Almora during his pregame workout to include him in the lineup. Kyle Farmer will instead take a seat in the series finale while Almora picks up his fourth start in five games.