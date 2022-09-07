Almora (shoulder) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 9-3 loss Tuesday against the Cubs.

Almora hit second in the Reds' lineup and played center field in his first appearance since Aug. 19. He reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the first and walked in the fifth. Going into play on June 8, Almora had produced a .309/.325/.420 slash line in his first 23 games. Since then he has a .172/.258/.306 line and has seen his season OPS drop to .631. Almora has started at least 15 games at all three outfield spots but may struggle to find regular playing time down the stretch with Jake Fraley, Nick Senzel, TJ Friedl, Aristides Aquino and Stuart Fairchild all battling for playing time.