Reds' Alejandro Chacin: Called up to majors

Chacin's contract was purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Chacin has proven himself to be a formidable reliever at the Triple-A level this season, as he's built a 2.60 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 44 games (69.1 innings) with Louisville. However, he's walked 27 batters in that time, so there's certainly room for improvement in terms of control. In a corresponding move, Blake Wood was designated for assignment.