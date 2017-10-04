Reds' Alejandro Chacin: Outrighted to Triple-A Louisville
Chacin was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Chacin was called up to the big leagues around the end of August, and received action in six games, allowing seven earned runs off 11 hits and four walks in six innings of relief work. The 24-year-old right-hander pitched extremely well at the Triple-A level this season -- 2.60 ERA and 1.30 WHIP -- but will need greater exposure to major-league batters if he's going to succeed at the next level.
