Lopez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Lopez went 4-for-19 with an RBI and a run while starting in each of the past five games at either designated hitter, left field, second base or third base. He likely won't have a direct path to any one spot in the lineup over the final week and a half over the season, but he could continue to see steady at-bats nonetheless in his super-utility role.