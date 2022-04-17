The Reds recalled Lopez from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though reliever Daniel Duarte (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday to open up a spot on the 28-man roster for Lopez, the 25-year-old infielder's promotion to the big club could be a precursor to Jonathan India (hamstring) landing on the IL. Even if India is deactivated, Lopez likely wouldn't serve as his replacement in the lineup, as Brandon Drury is picking up a third straight start at the keystone Sunday in place of India.