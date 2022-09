Lopez went 3-for-3 with a home run, one double, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Lopez reached base in all four at-bats, including his first career home run, a 400-foot shot to right field in the seventh inning. Additionally, his three runs and three RBI on the day were both career highs. Despite the strong showing, the 26-year-old is unlikely to earn regular at-bats as Cincinnati has a crowded infield.