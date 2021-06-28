Lopez's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday.
The 25-year-old doesn't come with much prospect pedigree, as he was a 27th-round pick back in 2015 and hit a fine but forgettable .297/.367/.379 in 325 minor-league games prior to this season. He's suddenly caught fire this year, though, hitting .360/.437/.485 in 49 games across the two highest levels of the minors while striking out just 7.9 percent of the time. The Reds desperately need production at shortstop, and Lopez has played the position in the past, but he hasn't appeared there this year and has made just three career starts at short at the full-season level, so he's more likely to factor into the mix at second or third base.