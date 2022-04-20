Lopez will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Lopez was expected to serve as infield depth when he was called up from Triple-A Louisville over the weekend, but he now looks primed to handle a near-everyday role in the infield after both Jonathan India (hamstring) and Mike Moustakas (biceps) were placed on the injured list Tuesday. Brandon Drury could also push for time in the infield, though Tyler Stephenson's (concussion) placement on the IL on Wednesday could result in Drury seeing most of his starts as the Reds' designated hitter.