Reds' Alejo Lopez: Sent to minor-league camp
The Reds reassigned Lopez to minor-league camp Monday.
Lopez was removed from the 40-man roster prior to camp and failed to make the team as a non-roster invitee. He'll represent utility depth at Triple-A Louisville.
