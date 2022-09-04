Lopez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over the Rockies in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Lopez had sat out three straight games entering this contest, where he got the start at second base. The 26-year-old was able to supply an RBI on a fielder's choice and score in the sixth inning after singling, stealing third and scoring in the Reds' five-run fourth. His playing time is likely to remain limited when Jonathan India (knee) is available. Lopez is slashing nonetheless slashing .301/.363/.344 with no home runs, three steals, four RBI and 10 runs scored through 102 plate appearances this year.