Blandino (knee) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Blandino has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL and MCL in July of 2018, but he appears to have finally returned to health. He'll remain in the minors for now, though a promotion could be in his future if he can return to get up to speed.

