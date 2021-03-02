Blandino is also in the picture among those competing for the Reds' starting shortstop job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Blandino, who remained at the Reds' alternate training site in 2020, profiles as a utility infielder if he makes the team. The 28-year old from Stanford University hasn't hit for much power as a pro, but at least has a decent batting eye. But it's revealing that the Reds never turned to him as an alternative last season despite getting so little production from their shortstops.