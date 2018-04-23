Reds' Alex Blandino: Heads to bench Monday
Blandino is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Blandino is in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting each of the previous four games at third base. Cliff Pennington will start at the hot corner and hit seventh in his stead Monday.
