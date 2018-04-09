Blandino was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

This comes as little surprise, as the infield prospect was lifted from Sunday's Triple-A game almost immediately after Eugenio Suarez was revealed to have a fractured thumb. Blandino hadn't collected a hit with Louisville this season, but he produced an .834 OPS with the Triple-A club in 63 games with them last season. He figures to provide infield depth for Cincinnati while Cliff Pennington moves into regular duty at third base.