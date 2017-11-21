Reds' Alex Blandino: Joins 40-man roster
Blandino was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Blandino reached Triple-A Louisville during the 2017 season. Upon his arrival he slashed .270/.390/.444 over 63 games. Although he hit well last season, the Reds may want the 25-year-old shortstop to spend a bit more time with Louisville before giving him a taste of the majors in 2018.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....