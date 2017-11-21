Blandino was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Blandino reached Triple-A Louisville during the 2017 season. Upon his arrival he slashed .270/.390/.444 over 63 games. Although he hit well last season, the Reds may want the 25-year-old shortstop to spend a bit more time with Louisville before giving him a taste of the majors in 2018.