Blandino was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken right hand Saturday.

Blandino was hit by a pitch on his right hand in Friday's game against the Cardinals, and he'll now be sidelined after he was diagnosed with a broken hand. Mike Freeman could see a slight uptick in playing time while the 28-year-old is sidelined. Right-hander Ashton Goudeau was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.