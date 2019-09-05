Reds' Alex Blandino: Leaves after scary HBP
Blandino exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch near his face, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Blandino had the 97 mph fastball graze off his left shoulder and it may have hit him in the face, though the broadcast replays weren't fully clear. The 26-year-old at least avoided a direct impact to the head and was able to leave the field under his own power.
