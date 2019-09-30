Blandino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Sunday in the Reds' 3-1 win over the Pirates.

It took him until the final game of the season, but Blandino finally secured his first home run. To be fair, he didn't make his 2019 debut in affiliated ball until early June while recovering from a torn ACL, then spent the next three months in the minors before joining the Reds as a September callup. With his health intact heading into the winter, Blandino should have a better chance at making a greater impact at the MLB level in 2020, though he'll likely be limited to a utility role if he cracks the Reds' Opening Day roster.