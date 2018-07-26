Blandino (knee) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This was strictly a procedural move for the Reds as Blandino recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn ACL. In a corresponding move, Jess Winker (shoulder) was put on the shelf while Mason Williams had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville.

