Reds' Alex Blandino: Optioned to Louisville
Blandino was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Blandino -- who went 12-for-37 (.324) this spring -- did his best to work his way onto the Opening Day roster in a utility role, but the Reds ultimately decided it was best for the 25-year-old to begin the season in the minor leagues. His demotion to Triple-A makes it likely that Phil Gosselin will crack the 25-man roster in a bench capacity. An in-season injury to one of the Reds' regulars could provide Blandino an opportunity to make his way back to the majors.
