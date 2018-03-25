Blandino was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Blandino -- who went 12-for-37 (.324) this spring -- did his best to work his way onto the Opening Day roster in a utility role, but the Reds ultimately decided it was best for the 25-year-old to begin the season in the minor leagues. His demotion to Triple-A makes it likely that Phil Gosselin will crack the 25-man roster in a bench capacity. An in-season injury to one of the Reds' regulars could provide Blandino an opportunity to make his way back to the majors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories