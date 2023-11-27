Blandino signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday.

Blandino joined the Giants on a minor-league deal ahead of the 2022 season before being traded to the Mariners. He was let go by Seattle in August of 2022 and didn't play last year, but he's slated to get another opportunity to provide organizational depth for the Reds in 2023. The 31-year-old played in 135 major-league games with the Reds between the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons and hit .226 with two homers, 29 runs, 16 RBI and a steal. He should play mainly in the minors in 2023.