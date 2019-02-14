Blandino (knee) has been hitting and taking ground balls at the Reds' spring training facility, and expects to be ready by Opening Day, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Blandino had surgery to reconstruct both a torn ACL and MCL, and he might not be ready for the start of full-squad workouts next week. When he is ready, he's far from guaranteed a roster spot.

