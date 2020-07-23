Blandino was optioned to the Reds' alternate training site Wednesday. C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was attempting to secure a spot on the roster in a utility role, but the Reds' offseason upgrades and current good health allows the team to put their priorities elsewhere. Blandino appeared in 23 games in the majors last season and had a .250/.420/.361 slash line in 50 plate appearances, and he could still make his way back to the big club at some point during the shortened season.