Wood was activated off the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Wood has been on the shelf all season with back issues, but he's primed for his debut with the Reds after being acquired from the Dodgers in December. The 28-year-old threw 85 pitches in his final rehab outing with Double-A Chattanooga, indicating he won't have an overly restrictive pitch count Sunday. Wood posted a 3.68 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 135:40 K:BB in 27 starts for Los Angeles in 2018.