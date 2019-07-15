Wood (back) will make another rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wood has made a pair of rehab appearances so far, allowing four runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings. He's expected to throw four innings and around 60-65 pitches Wednesday, leaving him likely still a few rehab appearances away from being activated from the injured list.

