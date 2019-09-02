Wood will no longer start Tuesday against the Phillies due to a back injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Wood missed the first four months of the season with back issues, which have apparently returned. The southpaw has struggled to a 5.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across seven starts since returning from the IL in July, though he fired a quality outing (three runs across six innings) while striking out a season-high eight batters his last time out. It's unclear how long this latest back injury will keep Wood out. Lucas Sims is starting in his place Tuesday.