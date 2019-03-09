Reds' Alex Wood: Back issues return

Wood's back stiffened up after his simulated game Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Initial reports following the simulated game were positive, but Wood's injury persists. Manager David Bell had said previously that a realistic target for Wood would be to return within the first 10 days of the season. A trip to the injured list to begin the year now appears likely in light of this latest development.

