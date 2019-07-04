Wood (back) will join Triple-A Louisville for a rehab start Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Wood completed a bullpen session Wednesday to clear the way for the rehab assignment following his recent setback. The 28-year-old has been on the injured list all season with the back issues and has endured multiple setbacks, so he's likely to require a handful of rehab outings before returning to the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories