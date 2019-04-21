Wood (back) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Petco Park and will continue his rehab at the Reds' extended spring training facility in Arizona, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wood threw all fastballs in Saturday's session but will use all of his pitches in a similar session Tuesday in Arizona. Unlike previous attempts in his rehab, he didn't feel any spasms immediately after throwing.

