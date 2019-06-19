Wood (back) threw a 21-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday and is scheduled to throw another session Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Wood faced three batters Tuesday in what represents his first action against live hitters since going down with back spasms in spring training. The 28-year-old could embark on a minor-league rehab assignment next if all goes well Saturday. Wood will likely require numerous rehab starts given the length of his absence.

