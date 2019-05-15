Wood (back) could begin throwing next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell said that if Wood progresses without any setbacks over the next five days, he could be cleared to begin a throwing program early next week. Seeing as Wood has been sidelined since spring training with a lower back strain, he'll need to build back up to a starter's workload from scratch, which could take until the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories