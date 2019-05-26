Wood (back) could begin a throwing program back in Cincinnati with the Reds when they return home next week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It's still a long way back for Wood, who doesn't have an official timetable for his return. "If all goes well, he would stay with us and keep his throwing program up until the time he needs to start adding bullpens, and hopefully he takes the next step of pitching in games on a rehab assignment," manager David Bell said.