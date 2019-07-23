Reds' Alex Wood: Covers six innings in rehab outing
Wood (back) tossed six innings and gave up a run on four hits and no walks while striking out four Monday in a rehab start for Double-A Chattanooga.
Wood upped his pitch count to 85 in his fourth rehab outing and looks to be on the doorstep for reinstatement from the 60-day injured list. Over his four starts in the minors, Wood has covered 11.1 innings in total, giving up five runs (four earned) and posting an 11:2 K:BB. With Tyler Mahle (hamstring) on the mend, Wood could have a spot in the Cincinnati rotation waiting for him if the Reds elect to activate him this weekend or early next week.
