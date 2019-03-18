Reds' Alex Wood: Expected to miss Opening Day

Wood (back) is expected to start the season on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wood threw off of a mound for the first time in 10 days Monday and can now start ramping up for the season. Manager David Bell gave a targeted return of early-to-mid April. Tyler Mahle is expected to join the rotation in Wood's absence, though the Reds won't need a fifth starter until April 6 due to scheduled days off.

