Reds' Alex Wood: Expected to miss Opening Day
Wood (back) is expected to start the season on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Wood threw off of a mound for the first time in 10 days Monday and can now start ramping up for the season. Manager David Bell gave a targeted return of early-to-mid April. Tyler Mahle is expected to join the rotation in Wood's absence, though the Reds won't need a fifth starter until April 6 due to scheduled days off.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...